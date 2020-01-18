Visit of Philippe Etienne, Ambassador of France to the United States

As part of his tour of the 10 consulates general of France in the US, Philippe Etienne made a stopover in San Francisco to meet with French people and the French-speaking communities of the Bay Area.

The day after visiting the SFMONA, the Ambassador met the wine community in Napa Valley during a lunch organized at Nappa 1881, event co-organized by the French-American Chamber of Commerce San Francisco and the help of Jacques Brix, President of the French Association of Wine Executives USA. It was the opportunity for Ambassador Etienne to repeat France’s wish to maintain good trade relations with the United States.

“Wine is culturally and economically important for France, and for Franco-American relations. France continues to work actively on this subject ”

This was then followed by a visit to the Raymond Vineyards by Jean-Charles Boisset, during which the Ambassador had the pleasure to hear more about innovations and wine trends on the American market.

Monday, January 13th, the Ambassador went to the Lycée Français de San Francisco where he met with students and professor during a special assembly, as well as with the management and administration committee.

"I could see the excellence of the programs, its place in the network of our schools in the United States and the dynamism of the Lycée Français de San Francisco"

The Ambassador went to the Silicon Valley for a visit at X and a meeting with its CEO Astro Teller. Teller defines X as a “moonshot factory”, ie a factory for producing very large-scale projects. This meeting was the opportunity to discuss X’s current projects, such as the excellent collaboration with Waymo and Renault to create an automated line for the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

The Ambassador while visiting Stanford University met with Michael Keller, Vice-President and Academic Advisor at the Stanford University Library.

The visit ended with a guided tour of the university campus with Cécile Alduy, Chair of the Department of Literature, Culture and Languages.

"I was able to testify to the presence and the importance of French at Stanford, but also our many partnerships."

Back in San Francisco after a visit to Facebook where he met Nick Clegg, VP of international affairs and communication, and Fidji Simo, Head of the Facebook App, the Ambassador received the French Community at the Residence de France. The opportunity for him to meet the French associations. About 130 people attended this reception.

“I would like to thank and salute the actors of the French community, the Chamber of Commerce, Business France, but also the major French research centers including CNRS, INRIA and many others, who are based here "

For the last day of his visit, Philippe Etienne went to Salesforce to meet with French Tech San Francisco Ambassadors. This meeting held at the top floor of the tallest tower on the west coast of the United States was conducive to discussions around the reputation of the French schools, the quality of our engineers and the dynamism of the 600+ French Tech startups San Francisco.

The visit to the Salesforce Tower was conclude with an interview with Alexandre Dayon, President and Head of Strategy for Salesforce and John Somorjai, Vice-President in charge of Development. The strong attractiveness of France was mentioned and the numerous past and future investments of Salesforce in France highlighted.

To conclude this "tech" morning, the Ambassador went to UC Berkeley where he was welcomed by Alexandre Bayen, director of the Institute for Transportation Studies. He gave a conference on the theme "Tech for Good: A French vision for the 4th industrial revolution" organized by the Institute for Transport Studies.



A lunch with French and French-speaking teachers allowed him to underline our bilateral partnerships such as the double degrees with Science Po Paris or the Learn2Launch program with Ecole Polytechnique and HEC . The Ambassador then visited the brand new Pierre Binétruy Cosmology Center, along side Saul Perlmutter, Nobel Prize in Physics in 2011. This research center is the result of a great cooperation between Berkeley and the CNRS.

The Ambassador then went to the Consulate General of France in San Francisco to meet his entire team and Business France.

The Ambassador ended his visit with a reception at 836M organized in honor of the three major cultural projects of this year carried by the Cultural service of the Embassy and its partners in the Bay; the Night of Ideas, the Oakland / Saint-Denis cooperation project and the Villa San Francisco.

He took this opportunity to thank the many patrons of these projects.